Gov't Says Warehouse Wrongly Held Military Members' Goods
Allied Bailey Moving & Storage Co. LLC has wrongly kept and made it difficult for the government to retrieve the stored household goods of 48 service members who were deployed to remote locations, the government said.
“Allied has no ownership or contractual interest in the stored property, and, therefore, Allied is wrongfully...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login