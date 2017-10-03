Gov't Says Warehouse Wrongly Held Military Members' Goods

By Daniel Wilson

Law360, Nashville (October 4, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The federal government sued a Kansas-based Allied Van Lines affiliate on Tuesday, accusing it of wrongly holding onto household goods for several dozen deployed and newly returned service members stored under a federal deal.

Allied Bailey Moving & Storage Co. LLC has wrongly kept and made it difficult for the government to retrieve the stored household goods of 48 service members who were deployed to remote locations, the government said.

“Allied has no ownership or contractual interest in the stored property, and, therefore, Allied is wrongfully...
Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. Bailey Moving & Storage Co., Inc. et al


Case Number

5:17-cv-04090

Court

Kansas

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Sam A. Crow

Date Filed

October 3, 2017

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

