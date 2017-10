Nooter Needn't Prorate Asbestos Coverage, Mo. Court Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that industrial supply company Nooter Corp. may seek to hold its insurance policies in a given year fully liable for losses from asbestos injury claims up to policy limits, rejecting the notion that Nooter's coverage must be prorated among policies in multiple years.



In a sprawling 78-page opinion rendered in a dispute between St. Louis-based Nooter and eight of its excess insurance carriers over coverage for thousands of asbestos claims, a panel of the Missouri...

