Prosecutors Get Delay In Paxton Securities Fraud Trial

Law360, Houston (October 4, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A state district judge in Houston on Wednesday afternoon granted a request for a continuance from the special prosecutors in Attorney General Ken Paxton's securities fraud case, over the objections of the defense team representing the attorney general.



State District Judge Robert Johnson granted the state's motion under Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Article 29.03, which states that a continuance can be granted “upon sufficient cause shown.” When attorney Philip Hilder of Hilder & Associates PC, who represents Paxton in the case, asked the court to...

