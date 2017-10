SoulCycle Class Attys Nab $1.8M Fees In Certificate Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday awarded nearly $1.8 million to class counsel in a lawsuit accusing SoulCycle of selling illegally expiring certificates for its classes, while also signing off on a settlement between the class and the indoor cycling club worth as much as $9.2 million.



U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald approved the request for $1.79 million by class counsel Berger & Hipskind LLP and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, which will be awarded separately from the settlement fund.



The deal resolves claims...

To view the full article, register now.