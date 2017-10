Prosecutors Can Use $28K Cash Evidence In Union Graft Case

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in New York will be allowed to introduce as evidence cash that was seized from the home of a union leader and, officials charge, was paid to him as a bribe to invest union money by the founder of Platinum Partners LP, a New York federal judge said Tuesday.



Norman Seabrook, former leader of the correction officers union in New York City, wanted to prevent prosecutors from introducing about $28,000 FBI agents found in a search of his home, which they say is part of...

