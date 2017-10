Korean Scientist Gets 14 Months In Bribe Laundering Case

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The former head of South Korea’s government-funded earthquake research program was ordered by a California federal judge Monday to serve 14 months in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release for laundering bribery proceeds in the United States.



The prison time for Heon-Cheol Chi, who was found guilty after a four-day jury trial in July, exceeds the shorter stay he requested last month that would have allowed him “to be home with family by the end of the year,” but U.S. District Judge John...

