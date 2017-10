AbbVie's Marketing Of AndroGel 'Insidious,' Jury Told

Law360, Chicago (October 3, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a man who had a heart attack while using AbbVie Inc.’s testosterone replacement therapy drug AndroGel told an Illinois federal jury Tuesday the company’s efforts to expand the drug’s market without studying its risks were part of an “insidious” plan to up its profits.



During closing arguments at the end of a more than two-week trial in AndroGel user Jeffrey Konrad’s suit against the Illinois-based pharmaceutical company, Konrad’s attorneys told the jury AbbVie suppressed that AndroGel’s effectiveness for age-related drops in testosterone had not been...

