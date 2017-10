Novartis, Genentech Want 'Hopeless' Kickback Suit Tossed

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Genentech Inc. on Tuesday argued in New York state court that a judge should throw out a whistleblower suit alleging the companies paid doctors kickbacks to write prescriptions for the asthma medicine Xolair, saying the allegations are “hopelessly vague.”



The complaint says that starting in 2003, sales representatives for both companies were told to provide incentives to get physicians in areas with higher rates of asthma and Medicaid beneficiaries to prescribe Xolair, leading to New Yorkers paying millions in fraudulent claims....

