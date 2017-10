Energy Co. Hit With Sanctions Over Detained Ship Costs

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered an energy company to pay sanctions for failing to post costs for a ship it had detained, saying the company has admitted to not paying the costs even though it appears able to do so.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu said Arabian Gas and Oil Development Co. should pay Wisdom Marine Lines SA $20,091.82 for attorneys’ fees and costs plus $500 for every day after Oct. 3 that it remains out of compliance with a March 30 order...

