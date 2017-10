DHS Chief Says Cos. 'Right To Worry' About Cyberthreats

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT) -- The acting secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had a stark warning for industry Wednesday as she pushed for legislation to elevate DHS’ cybersecurity division into a full-blown agency, as well as for more information sharing on cyberthreats and for greater efforts plugging cybersecurity job vacancies.



Elaine Duke spent much of her speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual cybersecurity summit talking information sharing, particularly between government agencies and industry, and calling for more education, training and recruitment of cybersecurity professionals from grade...

