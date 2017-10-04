Three Floridians Plead Guilty To Syrian Export Scheme

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Three Miami-Dade County residents pled guilty Monday in Florida federal court to conspiring to illegally export aviation equipment to a government-owned Syrian airline in violation of U.S. sanctions.



Ali “Alex” Caby, Arash “Axel" Caby and Marajan Caby each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States by illegally exporting aircraft parts and equipment to Syrian government-owned Syrian Arab Airlines without a license from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, according to court documents.



OFAC has deemed Syrian Arab Airlines, also...

To view the full article, register now.