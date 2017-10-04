Three Floridians Plead Guilty To Syrian Export Scheme
Ali “Alex” Caby, Arash “Axel" Caby and Marajan Caby each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States by illegally exporting aircraft parts and equipment to Syrian government-owned Syrian Arab Airlines without a license from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, according to court documents.
OFAC has deemed Syrian Arab Airlines, also...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login