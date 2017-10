Toshiba Stands By Ability To Close $17.8B Memory Biz Sale

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Toshiba reiterated Tuesday that the planned $17.8 billion sale of its memory business to a consortium led by Boston-based Bain Capital will go ahead as planned, saying the blockbuster deal will close in spite of protests and litigation from joint venture partner Western Digital.



Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. detailed in a statement that its agreement to sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corp. to a group led by Bain Capital Private Equity LP, inked late last month, is not expected to face further setbacks, despite ongoing arbitration...

To view the full article, register now.