Texas Atty Can Pursue Bribery Claims In Fee Dispute

Law360, Dallas (October 4, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday said a trial court had for a second time wrongly dismissed an attorney’s bid to reopen a fee dispute stemming from a product liability case after he alleged a rival law firm had bribed witnesses to lie in a trial over the fees.



In the long-running fight between attorney Mark Cantu and the law firm Guerra & Moore LLP over $1.6 million — the attorneys’ fees won in a case stemming from the explosion of a natural gas water heater...

To view the full article, register now.