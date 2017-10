2nd Bellwether Jury Says AbbVie Owes AndroGel User $140M

Law360, Chicago (October 5, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury ordered AbbVie Inc. to pay an AndroGel user more than $140 million Thursday after finding the company failed to test its testosterone gel product properly for cardiovascular risks and misrepresented what it was safe to treat.



Jeffrey Konrad was awarded $140,000 in compensatory damages and $140 million in punitive damages Thursday in his case against AbbVie over testosterone gel product Androgel. (Getty) The verdict came at the end of a nearly two-week trial in the second bellwether case in the multidistrict litigation...

