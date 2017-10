DOJ Antitrust Deputy Connects Corruption, Competition

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Corruption’s ill effects on competition and general economic prosperity give antitrust enforcers an important role to play in protecting the public from bribery and other crimes, and preserving its trust, a top official with the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.



Roger Alford, the antitrust division’s deputy attorney general for international affairs, made the assertion during a speech at the Conference on Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Challenges in São Paulo, Brazil. Alford said that economic prosperity and competition are undermined by corruption, because it erodes...

