11th Circ. Won't Revive Chipotle Consumer's GMO Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a Florida woman’s proposed class action alleging that Chipotle lied about using genetically modified ingredients in its food, saying that she suffered no actual loss and couldn’t show she was harmed by the chain’s advertising.



The panel said that to prevail on her claims under the Florida Deceptive Trade Practices Act, Leslie Reilly had to show an actual loss, but as her bank records and testimony established, she paid about the same price for a burrito before...

