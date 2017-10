Franklin Templeton Can't Nix ERISA Class Cert.

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Wednesday to rethink the certification of a class of Franklin Templeton retirement plan participants alleging the investment management company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by favoring its own funds over cheaper, better-performing outside funds.



U.S. District Judge Claudia Ann Wilken denied a motion for reconsideration from the company, officially known as Franklin Resources Inc., which had asked her to amend the order and deny lead plaintiff Marlon H. Cryer’s motion for class certification. The judge wrote Wednesday that a...

