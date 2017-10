Texas Jury Awards $42M In Flawed Car Repair Trial

Law360, Dallas (October 4, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court jury has awarded about $42 million to a Dallas-area couple who say substandard auto repair work — allegedly done that way at the behest of insurer State Farm — caused them to suffer severe injuries in a 2013 car accident.



A Dallas County District Court jury handed up a 10-2 verdict Monday against John Eagle Collision Center, a repair shop affiliated with Dallas car dealership group John Eagle Auto Group, finding its negligence led to severe injuries for plaintiffs Matthew and Marcia...

