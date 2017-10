Gilstrap Pauses Uniloc Suits Against Google For PTAB Review

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Tuesday granted Google’s bid to pause six related patent infringement suits in Texas federal court to allow the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review the validity of several patents covering voice over internet protocol technology that Uniloc is asserting in the cases.



Judge Gilstrap determined that because no patent claims have yet to be construed in the cases and discovery is still in its initial stages, the benefits of a stay for the court, Google Inc. and Uniloc USA...

