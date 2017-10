Homeowners Seek Lift Of Stay Over WL Homes Defects

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A group of California homeowners asked a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday to lift the litigation stay in the long-running Chapter 7 of homebuilder WL Homes LLC so that they can pursue claims over alleged construction defects under the company's insurance.



The motion asks for a lift of the bankruptcy stay under WL's bankruptcy, begun in 2009 as a Chapter 11 and eventually converted to a Chapter 7.



The plaintiffs, led by Janine Andor, own roughly 60 houses in various southern California subdivisions, including in Aliso Viejo,...

