T-Mobile Sues Texas City Over Denied Telecom Project

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile South LLC and Eco-Site LLC sued the city of Brownsville, Texas, and the Brownsville City Commission in Texas federal court on Wednesday over T-Mobile’s rejected application to construct a telecommunications facility on an undeveloped lot, saying the city’s denial was unlawful.



The wireless carrier and Eco-Site, which develops wireless communications sites and infrastructure, said in its suit filed in Texas’ Southern District that the city unlawfully denied its application to build a “stealth wireless telecommunications facility” on an undeveloped lot in Brownville’s Acacia Lake Gardens...

