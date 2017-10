Facebook Shareholder's Suit Over Video Metrics Error Tossed

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a putative class action brought against Facebook Inc. by an investor who claims that the social media giant’s misleading comments artificially inflated stock prices, ruling that the shareholder failed to show that the comments were intentionally misleading.



U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson dismissed, with leave to amend, claims from shareholder Daniel Anshen that Facebook inflated numbers relating to the amount of time users spend watching video ads.



In the suit, filed in January, against the company and three executives — CEO...

