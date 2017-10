Sunoco Loses Redo Bid At 3rd Circ. Over Rewards Program

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday rejected Sunoco Inc.’s bid for review of the court’s split decision refusing to allow the fuel giant to force arbitration in a credit card customer’s proposed class action over an allegedly broken promise for rewards at gas stations.



Third Circuit Judge Michael A. Chagares issued the brief order denying an en banc rehearing, noting that none of the judges who concurred in the opinion nor any of the circuit judges in regular service had requested a rehearing.



In its motion for...

