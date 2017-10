No Quick Win For ENGlobal In Power Plant Contract Row

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge declined to grant ENGlobal U.S. Inc. a quick win on its claims that Native American Services Corp. failed to fully pay it for work on a consulting and engineering contact, deciding Wednesday that initial evidence pointed toward deficient contractor performance.



District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said “evidence supports an inference that ENGlobal did not adequately perform under the contract,” and denied ENGlobal’s bid for a quick win on its breach-of-contract claims. At the same time, he halted some of Native American’s counterclaims,...

