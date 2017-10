National Events Probes Will Proceed With $280K DIP Approval

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The bankruptcy of defunct ticket reseller and possible Ponzi scheme vehicle National Events has entered a wait-and-see mode after a New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a final $280,000 loan that will fund dueling investigations into possible causes of action.



The debtor-in-possession loan will advance $280,000 to the debtor, with $135,000 to fund an investigation by “estate fiduciary” Edward J. LoBello and $45,000 for another investigation by Alan D. Halperin, an independent examiner appointed by the U.S. trustee, after a $100,000 roll-up is accounted for....

