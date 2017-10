Facebook Dad Faces Big Fine Over Failed Copyright Suits

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ordered a man who live-streamed his son’s birth on Facebook to repay $120,000 in legal bills to several media outlets he sued for using it, saying he likely made enough money from settlements in other suits to pay the fine.



The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came three months after he ruled that "no reasonable lawyer with any familiarity with the law of copyright" should have filed the lawsuits against ABC, NBC, Yahoo and COED Media...

