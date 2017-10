Judge Lets Most Of Wells Fargo Derivative Suit Proceed

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday gave a green light to the bulk of a derivative suit brought against current and former top brass of Wells Fargo & Co. over the bank’s fraudulent account scandal, shaving off just a sliver of the shareholders’ claims.



U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled that the complaint, which asserts claims ranging from securities fraud to breach of fiduciary duty, largely passed muster after it came under fire from a raft of dismissal bids filed this summer by the defendants,...

