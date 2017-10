Russia Pol Looks To Nix Fees In $92.5M Moscow Mall Row

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former Russian lawmaker urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to overturn the $133,000 in attorneys' fees he was ordered to pay his ex-business partner after losing a challenge to a $92.5 million arbitral award issued to the partner in a dispute over a Moscow mall, arguing the fees aren’t warranted as he did not bring the challenge in bad faith.



Ashot Yegiazaryan said the lower court never made a finding of bad faith against him as he challenged his former business partner Vitaly Smagin’s attempts...

