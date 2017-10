MIT Gets ERISA Suit Over Retirement Plans Trimmed

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday trimmed Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims brought by a proposed class of Massachusetts Institute of Technology workers, finding that some of the claims involving allegedly excessive retirement plan fees were based on speculation, but that others were strong enough to proceed.



The MIT employees have claimed that the university breached its duties of loyalty and prudence in connection with an allegedly improper relationship with Fidelity Investments, that the company was paid excessively for its work on the MIT Supplemental...

To view the full article, register now.