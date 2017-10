Traders Suing Schwab Bet On Strength Of New Complaint

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Traders who sued online brokerage Charles Schwab Corp. for sending their orders to be matched at UBS instead of market makers who offered better terms have told a California federal judge that their latest class action complaint is stronger than the last one and should not be dismissed.



The last version of the proposed class action was dismissed in June with U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruling that it lacked several crucial elements required to support a securities fraud claim. Schwab has asserted that the new complaint still falls short,...

