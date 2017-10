US Asks Justices To Deny Samsung Appeal In Apple IP Feud

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear Samsung’s appeal of a decision upholding a $120 million jury verdict in its smartphone patent clash with Apple, but the government suggested there was reason for concern about Federal Circuit rules for showing a patent is obvious.



Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco conveyed the government's position in a brief filed Oct. 4 after the justices asked for the government’s stance in June. Francisco said the petition for writ of certiorari that Samsung Electronics Co....

