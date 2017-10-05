Ex-Bookkeeper Stole $1.6M From NJ Co. Via PayPal, Feds Say

Law360, Philadelphia (October 5, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania federal prosecutors Thursday filed an indictment charging a Philadelphia man with using PayPal to embezzle $1.6 million from his former employer, a New Jersey company that sells products for the cellular phone industry.



Peter Goodchild, 54, who was a bookkeeper at the Florham Park, New Jersey-based QwikSource LLC, allegedly pilfered the funds over a 10-year period. He also faces charges of money laundering, aggravated identity theft and filing false income tax returns.



According to federal prosecutors, Goodchild opened a PayPal account using his employer’s name,...

To view the full article, register now.