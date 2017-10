New England Insulation Hit With $6.8M Asbestos Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Boston-area jury has awarded $6.8 million to the family of a man who died of mesothelioma, holding New England Insulation liable for the man’s exposure to asbestos dust when he did part-time insulation work in his youth, the family’s attorneys announced Thursday.



Plaintiff Amy Ross, suing on behalf of herself and as the trustee for her late husband Timothy Ross’ estate, had alleged Timothy Ross’ fatal asbestos-related cancer was caused by his exposure to NEI-supplied insulation material, according to the announcement from Ross’ attorneys at...

