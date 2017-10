NTSB Investigating Drone Collision With Army Helicopter

Law360, Nashville (October 5, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into a September crash between a civilian drone aircraft and an Army helicopter, it announced Thursday, the first incident of its type to have occurred in U.S. airspace.



The board has launched a formal investigation into the Sep. 21 crash, east of Staten Island, New York, in which a DJI Phantom 4, a commonly used small commercial drone model, hit an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, according to the announcement.



“The NTSB is investigating the incident because the drone...

