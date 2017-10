Jury To Hear Of Plantronics Email Deletion In $600M Trial

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Heading into an antitrust trial between headset makers Plantronics and Jabra with as much as $600 million at stake, a Delaware judge decided Thursday on the exact instructions a jury must receive regarding the deletion of thousands of emails by a then-Plantronics executive.



Plantronics Inc. is accused by competitor GN Netcom Inc., also known as Jabra, of violating the Sherman and Clayton acts by requiring some distributors to be “Plantronics-only distributors,” or PODs. In the commercial headset industry, use of distributors to serve as a bridge...

