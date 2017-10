Fed. Circ. Grills Both Sides In $106M Google Patent Row

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Hearing an appeal Thursday of a Delaware jury verdict that Google Earth does not infringe a mapping patent, a panel of Federal Circuit judges pressed attorneys for both sides Thursday about whether the trial testimony of Google's witnesses supported the jury's decision.



Art+Com Innovationpool GmbH, which sought $106 million in damages, told the appeals court at arguments held at Fordham University School of Law in New York that its infringement case was based on the default mode for Google Earth, but testimony from Google Inc.’s witnesses...

