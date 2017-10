Applebee's Franchisee Loses Bid To Arbitrate PAGA Claim

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday backed a denial of an Applebee’s franchisee’s bid to compel individual arbitration of a former employee's Private Attorneys General Act claims alleging failure to pay overtime and minimum wage, rejecting the company’s contention that an agreement she signed required her to arbitrate the claim.



The Court of Appeal of the State of California affirmed an order denying Apple American Group LLC’s motion to compel arbitration of Crystal Christman’s claim under 2004's PAGA as an individual.



The appellate court disagreed with...

To view the full article, register now.