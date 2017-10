Novartis, Genentech Again Beat Xolair Kickback Suit

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Whistleblowers accusing Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Genentech Inc. of paying physicians kickbacks to boost prescriptions for the asthma medication Xolair had their suit dismissed a second time Tuesday, with a New York state judge saying the relators needed to provide more details and file the suit under seal.



Supreme Court Judge Barry R. Ostrager granted Novartis and Genentech’s motion to dismiss the complaint after a Tuesday hearing, but cleared whistleblowers Allison Kelly and Frank Garcia to refile. The judge cautioned that any future complaint must provide...

