Full 9th Circ. Won't Review $8.5M Google Privacy Pact

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to reconsider a split panel decision upholding a contested $8.5 million class action settlement in a privacy dispute against Google Inc., prompting the objectors to vow to take the challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court.



In a two-page order denying objectors Theodore H. Frank and Melissa Ann Holyoak's petition for rehearing en banc, the Ninth Circuit revealed that no active circuit judge had requested a vote on whether to reconsider a 2-1 panel ruling issued in August that let stand...

