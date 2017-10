DHS Sued Over EB-5 Visas For $31M Fla. Development Project

Law360, Miami (October 5, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Twelve Chinese citizens who each invested $500,000 in a $31.3 million Florida real estate development project sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, alleging their EB-5 immigrant investor visa applications have languished for more than three years and held up construction of the project.



In a suit filed in the District of Columbia, the 12 Chinese citizens say their petitions under the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service's EB-5 program, which allows foreign nationals to become eligible for legal permanent residency if they make investments...

