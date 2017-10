Fla. Bar Should Pay Disbarment Defense Costs, Referee Says

Law360, Miami (October 5, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The referee overseeing a disciplinary proceeding against high-profile Miami plaintiff's attorney Jeremy Alters over improper transfers from trust accounts chided the Florida Bar on Thursday for ignoring evidence in its pursuit of what she said was the wrong attorney, and recommended that the bar pay Alters' defense costs.



Judge Marcia B. Caballero recommended that the bar pay $143,913 to Alters for having to fend off disbarment proceedings over more than $2 million in improper transfers from trust accounts to his firm's accounts to cover operating expenses....

To view the full article, register now.