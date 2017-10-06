September Madness: Problems With NCAA Corruption Case

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced with great fanfare that the office had filed charges against ten individuals in a fraud and corruption case involving college basketball. Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim outlined the charges against four National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I coaches, a senior executive at Adidas, and five others. A chart in the press release[1] noted that each defendant faces a maximum of between 80 and 200 years in prison.



The charges are the...

To view the full article, register now.