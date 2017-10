Rakoff Sets February Date For DMX Tax Fraud Trial

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Friday agreed to a February 2018 date for the New York federal tax fraud trial of rapper DMX, but warned attorneys at both tables that the date, which is months later than the judge had planned, "will not move."



Judge Rakoff had planned a December trial for DMX, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Egan asked for a January date for a trial he estimated would last two weeks. Egan said the prosecutor who indicted the case, Richard Alan Cooper,...

To view the full article, register now.