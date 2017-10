Atty Seeks Out Of Country Club's Time-Share Contracts Suit

Law360, Miami (October 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida lawyer targeted in a suit by a country club and time-share seller asked a federal judge Thursday to dismiss the suit, saying the club has shown no evidence that he interfered with its contracts with time-share owners.



Attorney Mitchell Sussman said Orange Lake Country Club Inc.'s claims that he helped a time-share exit company deceive time-share owners and interfered with their contracts should be dismissed because he had no contact with the time-share owners and no role in convincing them to stop paying for...

