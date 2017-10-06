Expert Analysis

Alleviating California's Affordable Housing Crisis: Part 1

By Andrew Faber October 6, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT) -- It’s difficult to open a newspaper these days without reading about the general lack of housing in California and in the Bay Area, particularly the lack of affordable housing. As the California Supreme Court noted at the start of its opinion upholding the San Jose inclusionary housing ordinance recently in Building Industry Association v. City of San Jose (2015) 61 Cal.4th 435 (emphasis added):

Health and Safety Code section 50003, subdivision (a), currently provides: “The Legislature finds and declares that ... there exists within the urban...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular