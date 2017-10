Tribal Wellness Center Med Mal Suit Falls Short, Judge Says

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The United States government shouldn’t have to face a medical malpractice lawsuit brought against a federally funded tribal wellness center over alleged botched root canal treatments, a California federal judge said Thursday, recommending the suit be tossed due to a lack of expert testimony.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Edmund F. Brennan issued a report and recommendations that said the lack of expert testimony supporting Jean Marc Van Den Heuvel’s allegations makes it impossible for the court to identify any negligence on the part of the wellness center...

