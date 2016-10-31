Performance Sports Investor Slams Bid To Ax Its Ch. 11 Claim

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The lead plaintiff in a securities fraud case against bankrupt Performance Sports Group accused the company’s Delaware Chapter 11 equity committee Thursday of seeking to “eviscerate” a preemptive bankruptcy-recovery claim by the proposed class.



Plumbers & Pipefitters National Pension Fund filed its class claim for an unspecified amount from PSG’s bankruptcy case earlier this year, asserting a right to pursue as-yet unspecified damages as lead plaintiff in the 18-month-old Southern District of New York securities fraud case.



The SDNY suit accuses PSG and its two top...

