Ice Cube’s Hoops League Cries Foul, Says Rival A $6.6M Ponzi

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A basketball league founded by actor and rapper Ice Cube said a rival league suing it over allegedly stolen proprietary information and a breached contract is actually a $6.6 million Ponzi scheme that hasn’t played a single game since its 2014 founding and urged a New York federal judge to toss the suit.



Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball LLC argued in its motion Wednesday that rival Carl George’s “fictitious” and “whimsically (if not ironically) named” Champions League Inc. and Champions League Partners Inc. had bilked investors and, instead of answering...

