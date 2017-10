Hawaii, Refugee Groups Challenge Latest Trump Travel Ban

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The International Refugee Assistance Project and other groups lodged an amended complaint in Maryland district court Thursday challenging President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban, while the state of Hawaii filed a motion indicating that it would soon be fighting the new ban as well.



IRAP, which has been involved in litigation over the travel bans for months, along with HIAS Inc. and other groups, submitted an amended complaint challenging the new ban. They argue that the new restrictions run afoul of the establishment clause by “singling...

To view the full article, register now.