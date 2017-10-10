Real Estate Rumors: Highgate, TA Realty, BMC Investments

Law360, Minneapolis (October 10, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Highgate, an investment firm controlled by the Khimji family, is under contract to buy a New York Park Avenue South boutique hotel for nearly $200 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is buying the 249-room Gansevoort Park Avenue NYC, located at 420 Park Ave. S. in NoMad, from a venture of Gansevoort Hotel Group, Centurion Realty and Douglaston Development, according to the report.



A TA Realty affiliate has purchased a Hollywood, Florida, distribution center from Principal...

To view the full article, register now.